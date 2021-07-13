Cancel
Hot Springs, AR

Get Your Kicks with the Radio Station of the Year

By BMO
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe radio station of the year is Mississippi’s Superstar Country KICKS 96 and we are celebrating with our entire crew by giving away family four packs to Magic Springs Theme Park in Hot Springs Arkansas! Show us YOU’RE a part of the KICKS CREW by sending us a selfie showing us that you are as described below and then listen weekday mornings to B-MO in the MO’rning and if we announce your name, you could be your way!

