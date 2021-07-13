Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Chance for shower, rumble of thunder tonight

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a chance for a shower or rumble of thunder tonight. Here's your Tuesday afternoon weather update.

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kentucky StateWBKO

Tracking return of shower and storm chances in Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was very warm and sunny, but humidity and rain looks to move back into south-central Kentucky for the latter half of the weekend!. For Sunday, a weak cold front will begin to move into the region and allow for shower and storm chances - especially in the afternoon! Ahead of the front, we gain southwesterly winds - which will add more humidity to south-central Kentucky! Aside from the hit-or-miss showers and storms, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, the feels like temps will be in the triple digits for some, so stay cool and hydrated and don’t forget: Beat the heat, check the back seat!
EnvironmentBowling Green Daily News

Hot, sultry conditions Sunday fuel storm chances

Hot, sultry conditions Sunday morning will fuel scattered storm chances as we work through the day. Continued chances for rain will linger early this week, as a cold front approaches from the north. By the middle of the week, we should dry out. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com. Sunday:...
Environmentmanchesterinklink.com

Sunday’s weather: Rainy and cooler with chance of thunder tonight

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner. Sunday’s Weather. Today: Mostly cloudy & more humid with rain to showers...
EnvironmentNews 12

SUNDAY STORMS: Afternoon showers set to hit across Long Island with dry breaks early

Storms are coming in later this afternoon but it is expected to remain dry for the midday. Highs near 80 are expected Sunday with partly cloudy conditions ahead of the rain. NEXT: Any sun will help thunderstorms pop off this afternoon. Some storms north and west of Long Island could be strong but the severe threat is low for Long Island. Then we heat up for the beginning of the work week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy