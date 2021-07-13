FORECAST: Chance for shower, rumble of thunder tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was very warm and sunny, but humidity and rain looks to move back into south-central Kentucky for the latter half of the weekend!. For Sunday, a weak cold front will begin to move into the region and allow for shower and storm chances - especially in the afternoon! Ahead of the front, we gain southwesterly winds - which will add more humidity to south-central Kentucky! Aside from the hit-or-miss showers and storms, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, the feels like temps will be in the triple digits for some, so stay cool and hydrated and don’t forget: Beat the heat, check the back seat!