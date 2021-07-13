Cancel
Owatonna, MN

It’s Showtime Friday in Owatonna

By Roy Koenig
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 12 days ago
Who is ready for a little night out and some funny with traditional fairy tales? Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has both of these covered for you with the opening of their summer production of "Frumpled Fairy Tales" by William Springer. Opening night is Friday, July 16 at 7:30 pm with shows on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 at 2 pm. The same schedule holds July 23 through 25 as well. All performances are at the West Hills Theatre. Visit their website for ticket information.

