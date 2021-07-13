It’s Showtime Friday in Owatonna

Jerry Groskreutz has been waking up the farm for more than 26 years in Southern Minnesota. Jerry has also for the last 26 years been introducing the agricultural lifestyle to people young and old while visiting with classrooms of children, or simply hanging out at one of the many town celebrations or county fairs that he attends. Yesterday during the Rice County Fair's 'Best of the Best' agricultural awards Jerry was surprised to learn that he had won an award, one that wasn't listed in the program, and on top of that honor, he was then surprised with his whole family being in attendance.