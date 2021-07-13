Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Boba Fête: Make Your Own DIY Coconut Vegan Boba Tea

By Vegetarian Times Editors
Vegetarian Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoba tea drinks might be one of those things that you’ve never thought about making at home, but it can be a fun treat to whip up in the kitchen. Going DIY is frugal, since for about the price of two drinks at your local cafe, you can buy the supplies to make dozens of at-home creations, probably lower in sugar and fat than the cafe version, and cuts back on disposable plastic waste. And, of course, there’s the peace of mind of knowing your vegan boba is in fact dairy-free.

www.vegetariantimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Dairy Milk#Black Tea#Food Drink#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksMartinsville Bulletin

1. Chai Boba Ice Cream Bars

FoodTok creator @fatimasfabkitchen combines homemade ice cream infused with flavorful chai spices and boba for a delicious ice cream bar that goes beyond the expected combinations.
Food & DrinksVegetarian Times

Panda Express Is Giving Its Signature Item a Plant-Based Makeover with a Beyond Meat Collab

Another fast food chain is hopping on the plant-based train. Panda Express, icon of the shopping mall food court, is giving its most popular dish a veggie makeover. Soon, you’ll be able to taste a vegetarian take on orange chicken using the newly-released ‘chicken’ product from Beyond Meat. The Panda Express Beyond Meat collab launches in select locations starting July 26, 2021.
RecipesVegan Richa

Vegan Garlic Noodles

Vegan garlic noodles only take 15 minutes to make and are perfect for a busy weeknight when you need dinner on the table fast!. Coming at you with an easy, tasty, fast, and inexpensive pasta dish that curbs your craving for Asian takeout! These easy garlic noodles are flavor central! If you’re not a huge fan of garlic, you can adapt this recipe and use a bit less garlic and add some shallots instead. It will still be delicious with that sweet and salty sauce and those mushrooms.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Make your own ‘nice’ cream

Sandwiches: Recipes for six meals you can hold in your hand Subway is making the biggest menu change in its history Neman: The unseen horrors of pie (1883 edition) This underused technique to building a classic Caesar salad will have salad lovers swooning Eckert's salad combines fresh fruits of summer.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Intrigued By These Popping Boba Bubble Tea Cups

Bubble Tea was relatively unheard of in the United States until the 1990s. According to Food & Wine, an influx of immigrants brought the craze over the United States from Taiwan, where boba tea culture originated in the 1980s. After Taiwanese immigrants like Bin Chen moved to the U.S. and began opening a series of boba tea shops, like Chen's successful chain Boba Guys, the drink took off. Ever since then, the unique beverage, made with milky tea and chewy balls of tapioca that give the tea its distinct texture, has become a popular drink in America as well, and you can find multiple bubble tea locations in most U.S. cities.
RestaurantsBusiness Insider

Dunkin' is embracing trends like Boba, oat milk, and plant-based meat to attract younger customers

Dunkin' just added popping bubbles to menus, and it's the latest entry into Dunkin's experimentation with trendy food items. Bubble tea, the Taiwanese milk tea drink with tapioca pearls, has surged in popularity in the last few years, even leading to a nationwide shortage this spring. Variations on the drink, including popping bubbles like the ones at Dunkin', are riding the wave of popularity. They're also now on the menu at Sonic, which is owned by Dunkin' parent company Inspire Brands.
Recipesvegandollhouse.com

Vegan Tea Sandwiches

♫ Listening to: Moon Pride by Momoiro Clover Z ♫. I love themed parties! I love tea parties. I love themed tea parties. I love picnics. This recipe for vegan tea sandwiches basically touches on all the things I love. This year, I had not one, but two themed birthday parties (I guess I was trying to make up for missing my birthday during the pandemic). My first themed birthday party was my goth day witchcraft party with my KSCU craft girls group. My second themed birthday party this year was a sailor moon themed party with my new Sacramento vegan friends.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Chocolate Coconut Granola [Vegan]

1 cup cashews, raw or dry roasted (unsalted) Vegan chocolate chips (optional) Toasted coconut chips (optional) Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet (or 2 medium baking sheets) with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, add the oats, cashews, shredded coconut, cocoa powder, hemp hearts, and...
Agricultureswark.today

Make Your Own Salsa

Want to make your own homemade Salsa? Then this class is for you! Terrie James, Hempstead Co. Extension Service, will be teaching a salsa making class on Aug. 19th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. It will be held in Hempstead Hall in the kitchen, 2500 S. Main St. Hope AR. This class only cost $10.00. You must PRE-REGISTER due to limited seating. You can call or come by the Extension office to pre-register.
Food & DrinksVegetarian Times

This Polenta-Crust Skillet Pizza Is Your Gluten-Free BFF

There are many ways to make a gluten-free pizza crust – and we’ve probably tried them all. Cauliflower certainly gives a strong showing, but when you want something that’s a tad more convincingly crust-like, polenta is your guy. Here, we bake this skillet pizza in cast-iron, which delivers that coveted crispy quality. It’s got the kind of sturdiness that might even tempt you to put down the knife and fork, pick up a slice in your hands, and truly live.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

ORANGE FLUFF DESSERT

This dessert has a lot of different names that people call it. Orange Fluff, Orange Delight, Weight Watchers Dessert, or even 'The Orange Stuff.' It was something my mom made often when she was doing Weight Watchers. I don't know the point value anymore for this because they keep changing it all the time. I also don't actually adhere to a Weight Watchers diet so you'll want to do your own checking on the points if you are. However, you don't need to be on a diet to gobble this stuff up!
RecipesPosted by
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho with Mint & Feta

Watermelon was one of my big loves when I was on chemo. There’s nothing more refreshing. I’d get it home wash it well, then cut through into the sweetness inside and gorge. This chilled soup is another, totally wonderful way to eat more watermelon. It is a super simple, very un-classic gazpacho soup, and will win you over with its fabulous mix of minty-chilled-salty-creamy-sweet.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

How to Host a Perfectly British Vegan Afternoon Tea

Afternoon tea in the United Kingdom is a lifestyle, just like brunch is in the States. It’s more than dainty teacups and tiny treats—it’s a ritual, typically served at 3pm, on the dot. Like brunch, the food served at afternoon tea is not inherently vegan, but if we can veganize piles of pancakes and Eggs Benedict, we can veganize clotted cream and scones. Here is everything you need to know to abide by the ritual of afternoon tea while putting a vegan spin on all of the sweet and savory eats.
Recipesstpeterfood.coop

Recipe: Grilled Corn Salad with Honey-lime Dressing

Preheat the grill to high. Shuck the corn and place in a large bowl. Brush the corn with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the corn on the grill, and turn with tongs every couple of minutes. When the corn is tender and browned in spots on all sides — after about 10 minutes — remove from the grill to the bowl.
Recipeshareskitchen.com

Moist Vegan Blueberry and Lemon Cake

I’ve been celebrating summer this month by whipping up two gorgeous lemon dessert recipes. I’ve got a lovely layer cake to share with you soon, but first, let’s talk about this delicious lemon and blueberry treat. This traybake is moist, light and fluffy as you like and packed with flavor....
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...
Recipescookitonce.com

BBQ Chicken Pasta Salad

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 30 mins | Yield: 8 people. Beautiful presentation and tastes super amazing! This easy BBQ Chicken Pasta Salad is a breeze to make using simple ingredients. Rich and incredibly delicious mayonnaise sauce, corn, bell peppers, black beans, and juicy chicken breasts. A real treat for all BBQ lovers out there!
Recipescleancuisine.com

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie – If you grew up eating Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Cream Pies like I did, then you know the nostalgia of these sweet and chewy cookies. Just as delicious, but free of gluten, dairy, and refined-sugar, my Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe is the perfect healthy swap for this childhood treat.
Recipesaddictedtodates.com

Vegan White Chocolate and Raspberry Cookies (Gluten Free)

Irresistibly soft and tasty Vegan White Chocolate and Raspberry Cookies. Easy to make, flourless, gluten-free, grain-free and made in less than 30 minutes!. Here’s why you’ll want to make this vegan cookie recipe. Based on my vegan chocolate hazelnut cookies recipe, this spin off combines almond flour and almond butter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy