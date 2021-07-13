Boba Fête: Make Your Own DIY Coconut Vegan Boba Tea
Boba tea drinks might be one of those things that you’ve never thought about making at home, but it can be a fun treat to whip up in the kitchen. Going DIY is frugal, since for about the price of two drinks at your local cafe, you can buy the supplies to make dozens of at-home creations, probably lower in sugar and fat than the cafe version, and cuts back on disposable plastic waste. And, of course, there’s the peace of mind of knowing your vegan boba is in fact dairy-free.www.vegetariantimes.com
