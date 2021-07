Natural gas has risen a bit during the trading session on Friday and has surpassed the level of $ 4.00 which is in a zone that will surely attract a lot of investors’ attention. You should also pay attention to the fact that there is a heat wave over the western United States causing the demand for gas for refrigeration to increase, which gives some sense to this rise. In addition, in general, raw materials have been rising a lot and that has also benefited this market.