Spector Bantam 5 - Summer Gear Slam '21

By Shawn Hammond
premierguitar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fifth string comes to the legendary brand's heavy-hitting (but still lovely-sounding) short-scale series. Continuing a 45-year legacy of innovation and top-notch craftsmanship, Spector's Bantam 5 is a medium-scale powerhouse that packs a serious punch. Like it's 4-string counterpart, the Bantam 5 provides players with a shorter-scale instrument that does not sacrifice on build quality, playability, or tone. With a 32" scale length and a carefully chambered body, the Bantam 5 is lightweight and extremely comfortable to play. Bantam 5 basses feature the classic NS body style, which is fully carved and contoured to the player's body using chambered European Alder and a gorgeous figured Maple top. The deep-inset bolt-on neck ensures the utmost resonance and projection, while providing an effortless playing experience with its perfectly carved neck profile and fast 22 fret Rosewood fingerboard. The Bantam 5 is loaded with two EMG 40DC pickups, as well as an EMG BTC active EQ circuit, allowing for maximum versatility when paired with your favorite pedals and amps.

