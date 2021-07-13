Cancel
Emmy Nominees 2021: WandaVision Bags Marvel Studios Its First Nominations

Cover picture for the articleLast year, much as it was for cinema, was a weird one for TV, with the pandemic impacting some shows and making stars of others. For the 2021 Emmys, the nominations include a group of returning stalwarts such as The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us, but plenty of new entries too. And Marvel has plenty to be happy about, as WandaVision picked up several nominations, with Kathryn Hahn's in particular provoking much joy.

