If you need some photogenic advice on how to make a black dress look chic and trendy in the summer, look no further. Ashley Graham was recently out for a date night in NYC wearing a breezy black midi dress outfit that was far from boring. As you know, a black dress is one of the easiest things you can wear in life. It's also one of the most fun things to style, as it's a blank canvas that can be dressed up or down and melds itself beautifully to any and every style type.