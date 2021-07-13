Fish and Wildlife’s Watershed Enforcement Program Gears Up For 2021 Season Amid Drought Conditions
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), in conjunction with their state and county partners, are preparing for the 2021 cannabis enforcement season. As authorized by Fish & Game Code section 12029, CDFW, in coordination with the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) and the state licensing authority, established a watershed enforcement program to address environmental violations associated with unlicensed cannabis cultivation.kymkemp.com
