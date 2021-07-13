Cancel
Early Rising unveils their new "Early Service" to help provide creative services to up-and-coming artists

By John Peterson
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe process behind outsourcing and finding quality creative services these days is so overcrowded that it can seem overwhelming when looking for graphic designers and creative directors without having prior connections. That is exactly what music discovery platform Early Rising's new venture "Early Service" seeks to remedy; good, quality creative services for rising artists on a budget.

