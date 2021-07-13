ATTOM Names Tech-Savvy Veteran Finance Executive as CFO
"As ATTOM continues its growth and expansion, an experienced, forward-thinking financial leader is critical to our future success," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "Lionel has an impressive background in FP&A and M&A activity, as well as an achieved proficiency in effectively managing industry relationships, as well as an exceptional ability to build and manage high-performing teams, while fostering a culture of productivity and success."themreport.com
