ATTOM Names Tech-Savvy Veteran Finance Executive as CFO

New appointment will fuel growth for WireSecure as the company looks to solve the increasing wire fraud challenges that are plaguing private capital markets. WireSecure, a leading fintech solution for preventing wire fraud and automating payments in private markets and M&A transactions, has announced Tony Chung as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Chung joins WireSecure with more than 20 years of experience in private equity and sales, having served most recently as the Chief Business Development Officer for CEPRES, and General Manager, Global Head of Private Equity for FIS. In this new role, he will be responsible for driving revenue growth for WireSecure through the development of new products and services and expanding the company’s footprint as the preferred solution for eliminating wire fraud risk.