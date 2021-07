TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian filmmakers and Executive Producers Elliott Halpern and Elizabeth Trojian of the Toronto Based production company Yap Films have received individual nominations for "Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series -2021" as part of the PBS THIRTEEN American Masters Series nomination, in recognition of their critically acclaimed film "How It Feels To Be Free", directed by Yoruba Richen, one of the ten great American Masters documentaries being recognized with this nomination. The other named nominees are How It Feels To Be Free Executive Producers Alicia Keys, Lacey Delgado Schwartz, Mehret Manfredo, American Masters Series Executive Producer Michael Kantor and Series Producer Julie Sacks.