Judge Tosses Roy Moore’s $95M Defamation Lawsuit Against Sacha Baron Cohen

By Corbin Bolies
For someone who has repeatedly cited his experience as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, you’d think Roy Moore would have an understanding of the law. Not so, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Court John P. Cronan tossed a $95 million lawsuit filed by Moore and his wife Kayla against Sacha Baron Cohen. In Cohen’s 2018 series, Who is America?, Moore was duped by Cohen, who played a counterterrorism expert whose alarm would beep if it was near a pedophile. It beeped over Moore, who has faced numerous allegations of sexual impropriety with minors.

