Judge Tosses Roy Moore’s $95M Defamation Lawsuit Against Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat is many things, but please make no mistake: he’s not a stoner. Sacha Baron Cohen is suing marijuana company Solar Therapeutics for copyright infringement, false advertising, and misappropriation of his right of publicity after the company put up a billboard in Massachusetts that reads, “It’s Nice! Happy 4/20!” with their logo and an image of Borat giving his signature thumbs up. Suing someone for copyright infringement happens all the time, because people think they can get away with using someone’s image without consent and compensation. But the Borat creator’s response to his character being used specifically for a weed-related billboard is truly wild.