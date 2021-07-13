Packer x adidas Consortium Ultra 4D: Images & Release Info
Buy: Packershoes.com and at Packer's Teaneck location. What We’re Saying: Late last year, Packer made waves when it released a new sneaker without revealing it beforehand. In a day and age when we're constantly bombarded with mockups and leaks and teaser images prior to launch, this certainly was a breath of fresh air. The sneaker in question was an Ultra 4D collaboration, and now, the retailer is back with its second take on the coveted silhouette.www.highsnobiety.com
