Special Weather Statement issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PITKIN AND NORTHWESTERN GUNNISON COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 143 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Marble, or 25 miles south of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 10 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marble, Ragged Mtn and Redstone. This includes Colorado 133 between mile markers 37 and 53.