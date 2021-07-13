Driver arrested after leading Salinas police officers on chase, causing AMTRAK delays

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said a driver has been arrested after leading officers on a chase.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers saw a man driving with his vehicle's lights off near W. Laurel Drive and Tyler Street and tried to stop him, but he continued.

Police said he left them on a chase west on Laurel Drive to Calle del Adobe and south on Boronda Road. When the driver reached the dead end, officers said he turned and headed east on a dirt road parallel to the train tracks. The driver then crossed over the tracks and continued heading east towards the train station. Officers had to stay on the other side of the tracks because the patrol vehicle could not cross it.

When the suspect got to the train station, police said the officers could not follow him anymore, so they gave a description of where the vehicle was heading to other officers in the area.

Nearby officers said they saw the vehicle stopped on the train tracks near E. Market and Front Street and noticed that it could not move because of damage to one of the rear tires. They found the suspect next to the vehicle and arrested him. During a search, officers found ammunition in the vehicle, but no gun.

The suspect reportedly told officers that he tried to get away because he had warrants out of Washington, but police said his Washington driver's license was revoked and he had no warrants. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on evading, driving without a license and trespassing charges.

