Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 1239 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Clear Creek and Chevelon Canyon drainages including along Highway 99 south of Winslow. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino and Navajo Counties This includes the following highways State Route 99 between mile markers 23 and 37. This includes the following streams and drainages Potato Wash, Clear Creek, Chevelon Canyon, Jacks Canyon and Black Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Navajo County, AZ
Arizona State
Coconino County, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Winslow, AZ
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino; Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NAVAJO AND COCONINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MST/700 PM MDT/ The storm near Cow Springs which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Utah, including the following area, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of Colorado and southeast Utah. This will lead to another round of afternoon thunderstorms capable or producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Burn scars will especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses leading to debris and mud flows.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 415 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of northeast Arizona near Pinon, Polacca, and Keams Canyon. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Keams Canyon, Tselani-Cottonwood, Whippoorwill Chapter House, Blue Gap Chapter House, Salina, Jadito, Jeddito, First Mesa, Navajo, and Pinon. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 387 and 418. This includes the following streams and drainages Balakai Wash, Black Mountain Wash, Tse Chizzi Wash, Wepo Wash, Oraibi Wash, Cottonwood Wash, Steamboat Wash, Bitter Water Wash, Bluebird Canyon Wash, Polacca Wash, Jeddito Wash, and Keams Canyon Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino; Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NAVAJO AND COCONINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MST/700 PM MDT/ The storm near Cow Springs which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache, Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Apache; Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST Saturday. * At 333 PM MST, gauge reports indicate water levels remain high along the Little Colorado River from recent rainfall and runoff. Another round of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon and tonight which could lead to additional rises. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Orocovis, Utuado, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:41:00 Expires: 2021-07-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Orocovis; Utuado; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 341 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result or aggravate any ongoing flooding.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 18:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Juan FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTROSE AND NORTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for portions of Colorado and southeast Utah.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 230 AM MST Monday. * At 226 AM MST, gauge reports indicate the Little Colorado River at Winslow has reached 17 feet. This will cause flooding downstream near Bird Springs. The approaches to the bridge on route 71 will flood. Flood waters are expected to reach route 71 Sunday evening and will continue downstream to Leupp. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Leupp, Sunrise and Navajo Reservation.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache, Coconino, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Apache; Coconino; Navajo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR COCONINO, NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 205 AM MST, stream gauge reports on the Little Colorado River in Winslow have exceeded 17 feet with water levels continuing to rise. This will cause minor lowland overflow on the right bank at Winslow. Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir. Continue to monitor for further updates.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 21:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 AM MST. * At 951 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sahuarita, Green Valley and East Sahuarita. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern San Juan County in southeastern Utah * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern San Juan County This includes the following streams and drainages West Paradox Creek and Roc Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 900 PM PDT. * At 553 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Valley of Fire Highway at near the I-15 Connector. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1245 AM MST Sunday. * At 403 PM MST, Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to excessive flow in the Vamori Wash on the Tohono O`Odham Nation. At 3:30 PM MST the stage was up to 9.6 feet. * At 3:30 PM MST the stage was up to 9.6 feet, with a slow climb up to 9.7 feet possible. This would approach levels that may make the Highway 21 bridge impassable. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Santa Cruz. This includes the following streams and drainages Hali Murk Wash, San Simon Wash and Vamori Wash.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO, NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 1127 AM MST, gauge reports indicate significant water level rises along the Little Colorado River from overnight rainfall and runoff. Forecast crests should occur near Holbrook in the early afternoon hours and Winslow around 4 PM MST today. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is likely in the area later this afternoon and evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 14:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO, NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 1127 AM MST, gauge reports indicate significant water level rises along the Little Colorado River from overnight rainfall and runoff. Forecast crests should occur near Holbrook in the early afternoon hours and Winslow around 4 PM MST today. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is likely in the area later this afternoon and evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO, NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 1127 AM MST, gauge reports indicate significant water level rises along the Little Colorado River from overnight rainfall and runoff. Forecast crests should occur near Holbrook in the early afternoon hours and Winslow around 4 PM MST today. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is likely in the area later this afternoon and evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Warning for Silver Creek between Shumway and Snowflake in Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 500 AM MST Sunday. * At 1043 PM MST, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Taylor, Shumway and Snowflake. This includes the following streams and drainages Silver Creek, Cottonwood Wash, Concho Flat Wash and Sevenmile Draw.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 1007 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the threat for heavy rain had ended. A few light showers may still be observed through 1100 PM. Minor flooding will continue in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Flagstaff, Mountainaire, Downtown Flagstaff, Kachina Village, Flagstaff Mall, Doney Park, Canyon Vista Campground, Lower Lake Mary, and Upper Lake Mary.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache, Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Target Area: Apache; Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST Saturday. * At 333 PM MST, gauge reports indicate water levels remain high along the Little Colorado River from recent rainfall and runoff. Another round of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon and tonight which could lead to additional rises. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Winslow, Holbrook, Woodruff, Joseph City, Hunt, Homolovi State Park Campground and Zion Reservoir.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 23:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coconino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 941 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain was beginning to move out of the area. Occasional brief heavy showers will continue until 1030 PM then come to an end. Minor flooding will continue in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Camp Verde, Sedona, Clarkdale, Page Springs, Cornville, Village At Oak Creek, Mcguireville, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Lake Montezuma, Middle Verde, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Bridgeport, Verde Village, Cottonwood, Red Rock State Park, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, V Bar V Visitors Center, Dead Horse Ranch State Park and Tuzigoot National Monument.

