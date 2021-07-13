Special Weather Statement issued for Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wythe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN WYTHE COUNTY At 341 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Max Meadows, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Grahams Forge Gunton Park Coleman Store and Fort Chiswell. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.