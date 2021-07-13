Love Island: Who is Millie Court?

Cancel
By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
 11 days ago

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with a new blonde entering the villa and determined to make a big impression.

Millie Court is a 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex.

Millie says that she’s been single for a year and is looking to find “the one”, explaining: “I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.”

As for the boys, the 24-year-old says she has her eyes on Toby Aromolaran and Brad McClelland, but describes Liam Reardon as closest to her type.

Thanks to a dramatic re-coupling on 12 July’s show, Millie stuck to her type on paper, pairing off with Liam. Based on what we’ve seen so far, they seem a better match than Liam’s previous partner Faye Winter, who he attempted to romance on an awkward first date.

Millie entered the villa alongside fellow newbie Lucinda, who you can read all about here .

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

