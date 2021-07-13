Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sage expert warns of ‘acute Covid injuries’ in young people

By Joe Middleton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AgYW_0avmaMLA00

A Sage expert has warned that young people are suffering from “acute Covid injuries” including damage to their lungs and kidneys.

Professor Calum Semple, a specialist in child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, said that the people going into hospital are “nearly all unvaccinated.”

He added his concern was that people who were otherwise healthy are now dealing with damage to their vital organs due to Covid.

It comes just days after Boris Johnson told the nation that nearly all coronavirus restrictions would be dropped for the so-called Freedom Day on 19 July.

Speaking about people currently being hospitalised with coronavirus, Professor Semple told BBC Breakfast : “They’re nearly all unvaccinated, and what’s surprising is that although they’re not dying, they are suffering quite a lot of injuries, so we’re seeing a lot of kidney injuries and lung injuries in these younger people.”

He added: “My concern now is not so much about death, although every death is a tragedy, my concern now is about otherwise healthy people that would normally be economically important and working and going about their daily lives, they’re going to get damaged, they’re going to get lung scarring and kidney disease ... this is actually different to long Covid, this is acute Covid injury.”

Professor Semple also said that the language used by the government in recent days suggested that winter Covid restrictions could not be ruled out.

He said: “The language was subtly different – rather than being totally reversible, there was a few caveats being thrown in there, suggesting that come winter time some measures may have to come back.”

Professor Semple added that if people proceed cautiously “we probably won’t see” some of the numbers suggested in “reasonable worst case scenarios”, such as 200 deaths per day or 100,000 cases per day.

One of the major changes to restrictions on 19 July will be that wearing a face mask will no longer be required by law. Professor Semple said he would continue to wear a face mask “particularly in enclosed areas”.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

188K+
Followers
91K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Sage#Uk#Bbc Breakfast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is What Happens If You Get a COVID Booster Too Soon, Experts Warn

The Delta variant is creating a fresh set of problems in the fight against COVID-19. New infections in the U.S. have doubled in the past three weeks, with 47 states reporting an increase in cases and data showing that the highly contagious strain now accounts for 58 percent of infections nationwide, USA Today reports. The recent surges have also added fuel to the debate over whether people will require an additional vaccine shot to keep the variant at bay. But according to some experts, getting a COVID booster too soon could have one unintended consequence. Read on to see why you should hold off on your next shot.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Warning not to confuse symptoms of Delta variant and hay fever

Hay fever sufferers are being warned not to confuse the symptoms of their illness with the Delta variant of Covid-19. Experts say the symptoms of hay fever - runny nose and a sore throat - could be confused for the symptoms of the strain of Covid which is now dominant in the UK.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother warns young people to get Covid vaccine as son, 24, undergoes double lung transplant

The family of a 24-year-old man who underwent a double lung transplant is urging young people to take the Covid-19 vaccine.Cheryl Nuclo, of Georgia, told local Atlanta broadcaster WSB-TV 2 that her son Blake Bargatze had no underlying conditions when he contracted Covid-19.“He had called me that Friday when he got the results,” Ms Nuclo said, “and he’s like, ‘Mom, you’re going to be mad. I got COVID.’”She said he vaped regularly but otherwise had no diabetes and no hypertension when he caught Covid travelling to Florida in April for an indoor concert.He has since spent three months across...
Public Healthcounton2.com

SC health experts warn of ‘alarming’ rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Public health experts warned Wednesday of another surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across South Carolina as more than half of state residents remain unvaccinated. Health officials reported 204 confirmed cases Wednesday. That’s lower than the thousands of cases reported daily during the pandemic’s January peak...
POTUSWashington Post

In this summer of covid freedom, disease experts warn: ‘The world needs a reality check’

Maria Van Kerkhove, a World Health Organization epidemiologist, was in her Geneva office last weekend preparing for a keynote address when a simple phrase came to mind. She had been pondering the dismaying rise in coronavirus infections globally during the previous three weeks, a reversal of promising trends in late spring. The surge came as people across much of the Northern Hemisphere were moving around again in a suddenly freewheeling summer — as if the pandemic were over.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Mounting evidence of link between Covid and ‘painfully crippling’ bone death in India

A rare disease known as avascular necrosis, or death of bone tissues is rearing its head in India among Covid patients as the country is now battling a surge in rare post-Covid complications.At least 20 cases of avascular necrosis (AVN) have been reported in an Indian hospital in Mumbai city and three were reported in a Delhi hospital so far, hospital authorities told The Independent.The disease in Covid patients has been linked to the use of steroids in treatment, which was also believed to be a causal factor in the outbreak of deadly fungal infections such as black fungus or...
Public HealthNew York Post

‘Black fungus’ infections robbing India’s COVID-19 survivors of sight

Thousands of COVID-19 patients in India have been diagnosed with mucormycosis, or so-called “black fungus” that’s leaving some with vision loss. The rare but serious fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes, which live throughout the environment and typically do not agitate otherwise healthy people, but can be problematic in those who have health issues or take medications that lower the body’s ability to fight off germs and sickness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy