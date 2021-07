For the first time since his NHL playing career began in 2011, Cam Atkinson will be wearing a jersey other than the Columbus Blue Jackets' next season. The 32-year-old, who was drafted by Columbus in the 6th round (157th overall) in 2011, was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for Jakub Voracek on Saturday. After hearing of the trade, Atkinson gave a statement to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic and seemed somewhat bitter about his last couple of seasons in Ohio.