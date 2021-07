TOKYO — (AP) — When professional boxers were first welcomed into the Olympics a half-decade ago, many people around the sport hated the idea — and many still do. “I think it messes things up,” said Freddie Roach, the famed pro trainer who was an alternate on the U.S. Olympic team in 1976. “I really think they should keep them separate. I don’t think it’s good for the amateurs, and I think it’s really bad for the pros.”