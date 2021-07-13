Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Couple seen on TikTok touching monk seal during Hawaiian vacation are slammed online

Fresno Bee
 11 days ago

A couple visiting in Hawaii has received backlash after uploading a video to TikTok of the wife touching an endangered monk seal. Stephen said he and his wife Lakyn were in Kauai after getting married on Maui, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. It was the first time they saw a Hawaiian monk seal and they didn’t know about the laws related to the species, the publication reported.

Hawaii Statehawaiipublicradio.org

Tourists Fined for Touching Endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal on Kaua‘i

U.S. authorities launched an investigation and fined Louisiana tourists honeymooning in Hawai‘i after a video on social media showed a woman touching an endangered Hawaiian monk seal. The couple were “deeply sorry,” a man identified as Stephen told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for a story Tuesday. “We love Hawai‘i and the...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Wildlife officials determine cause of death for 1-year-old Hawaiian monk seal

Federal wildlife officials have determined the death of Mele the Hawaiian monk seal a few months ago was likely caused by drowning. Although National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials were unable to definitively identify Mele’s cause of death due to a heavily decomposed carcass, they believe the most plausible explanation is drowning, most likely in a net.
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

Officials slam videos of harassed Hawaiian monk seals

HONOLULU — State and federal officials are urging visitors to behave properly when faced with marine wildlife after recent social media posts depicting interference with critically-endangered Hawaiian monk seals provoked an uproar online. Representatives of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Officials discuss recent videos of people touching endangered monk seals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal and state officials have been responding to several recent social media videos of people touching endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Representatives from NOAA Fisheries and the Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources provided a briefing on Friday about respecting marine wildlife. Over the past two weeks,...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

David Shapiro: If we can all agree on endangered monk seals, it’s a start

The local outrage over a couple of tourists who posted social media pictures of themselves touching Hawaiian monk seals was heartening and disheartening at the same time. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...

