Pets

Cats available for adoption

By Tom Jackson
Sandusky Register
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROMAN — This handsome boy is about 2 years old. He is confident, playful and outgoing. He loves to adventure around the room and he does well with other cats and people of all ages. VELMA — This sweet, quiet girl is about a year old. She is a cuddly,...

sanduskyregister.com

#The Humane Society
Petsanimalfair.com

ADOPT ME! Cheeto!

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this newfound Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever-expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Cheeto!
Petsanimalfair.com

Daren is looking for his fuurrever home! ADOPT TODAY!

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this newfound Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever-expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Daren!
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.
Petspetguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds Commonly Found in Shelters

Looking to adopt a pooch? Check if your favorite dog breed can be easily found in shelters and rescues. One of the most common misconceptions about adopting a dog is that only mixed breed dogs and mutts end up in shelters. People who are set on a particular dog breed think that they have to go to a breeder if they want to get a furry companion, but they’re unaware that their dream pet might be waiting for them in their local shelter.
PetsTime Out Global

Are we prejudiced against black dogs?

I’m sitting on the floor of a local shelter, playing with a corgi mix puppy that I was immediately drawn to when the adoption volunteer tells me that they have other puppies waiting to be adopted. She asks if I’d like to see them and I happily agree. As we step into another kennel with the cutest little dark-furred pups, she tells me that she’s glad that I’m interested since so few had asked to see the black puppies today and that they often take much longer to get adopted. I’m baffled at first. After all, I’m definitely not opposed to adopting a black dog, but at the same time, my first instinct was to adopt a lighter coloured puppy as opposed to one with darker fur. Then it struck me. Are we all unknowingly prejudiced against black dogs?
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Pogo

Meet Pogo! He is a 70-pound, 4-year-old, Labrador mix who hails from Texas! He has a short, sleek, black, coat with a long tail. Pogo is an active and strong boy who also has a sweet shy side. He does enjoy cuddles, car rides, and simply hanging out. True to his name is loves to jump around on leash walks and in the play yard. He is always up for a game with his toys and fetch. Children in the home should be 13+, dog savvy, kind, and sturdy due to his size. He is a wonderful companion and active family dog, and a securely fenced yard is required. Pogo would prefer his new home to be pet-free as cats are no-go and he is dog particular. Should his family have other dogs, proper introduction is required, and dogs should be his size or larger. Pogo does require an experienced owner to help continue his training, leash manners, and socialization.
Chambersburg, PAshipnc.com

CVAS: Come adopt one or more of the cats and/or kittens at CVAS!

My girl, Gabby, came to me last week and said, “Help.” When that happens – it’s pretty rare, actually – I most definitely listen. Gabby has been with the shelter for years now, and she’s a good egg. She works hard for our animals and knows the four-legged babies in the shelter very well. She told me we’ve got kittens coming out of our ears. Quite an interesting mental image, for sure, but also by the time this situation gets to me, I know it’s serious.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville. One “cool cat” fact is that a cat’s “purr” is a lot like singing. Purring...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

New Yorkers line up to adopt cats at Animal Care Centers’ first in-person event since pandemic

New Yorkers turned up in droves Saturday to adopt cats and kittens at Animal Care Centers of NYC’s first in-person adoption event since the pandemic forced their suspension more than a year ago. Some 55 kitties were adopted by cat lovers who got to eye them beforehand in their furry flesh. Vaneza Almodovar, 43, had tried and failed to adopt a new pet several time during the pandemic. So she ...
Inverness, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Adopt a cat or kitten from Precious Paws

Kitten season continues and the number of orphaned felines is growing. Currently, Precious Paws Rescue has approximately 50 cats and kittens at their adoption center waiting for a special loving family to bring them home. There are 25 cats and kittens in volunteer foster care and the telephone calls looking...

