We are all sacrificial lambs in Donald’s eyes (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
 11 days ago
The fact that ex-president Donald Trump is throwing out the idea of him being reinstated as president this coming August speaks volumes. He knows full well that this move will likely cause violence and potential hard on Americans both civilians and government employees alike. He is “not’ thinking “make American Again,” while pushing ahead with this crazy escapade but rather it is all about creating enough mayhem in the streets to possibly put his pending legal jeopardy on hold.

