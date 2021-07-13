Cancel
Couple seen on TikTok touching monk seal during Hawaiian vacation are slammed online

A couple visiting in Hawaii has received backlash after uploading a video to TikTok of the wife touching an endangered monk seal. Stephen said he and his wife Lakyn were in Kauai after getting married on Maui, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. It was the first time they saw a Hawaiian monk seal and they didn’t know about the laws related to the species, the publication reported.

Public Safety

Louisiana Couple Hit With Fine After Touching Endangered Monk Seal in Hawaii

A Louisiana couple was fined after a viral video showed a woman touching an endangered Hawaiian monk seal on a Kauai beach. The video, filmed during the couple's honeymoon last month, shows the woman touching the animal before sprinting away. Although the woman's TikTok page was set to private, the video has been viewed over 74,000 times on Instagram.
Honolulu, HI

Officials discuss recent videos of people touching endangered monk seals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal and state officials have been responding to several recent social media videos of people touching endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Representatives from NOAA Fisheries and the Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources provided a briefing on Friday about respecting marine wildlife. Over the past two weeks,...
Politics

Gov. Ige Asks for Respect Amid Videos of People Touching Endangered Seals

Governor David Ige took to social media yesterday to address a growing concern after at least two videos have surfaced recently of visitors to Hawaiʻi, touching and disturbing endangered Hawaiian Monk Seals. “I want to be clear that this behavior is absolutely unacceptable. Visitors to our islands – you’re asked...
Hawaii State

Wildlife officials determine cause of death for 1-year-old Hawaiian monk seal

Federal wildlife officials have determined the death of Mele the Hawaiian monk seal a few months ago was likely caused by drowning. Although National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials were unable to definitively identify Mele’s cause of death due to a heavily decomposed carcass, they believe the most plausible explanation is drowning, most likely in a net.
Hawaii State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newlyweds ‘deeply sorry’ for viral Hawaiian monk seal incident

A Louisiana couple has apologized after video footage showing the woman touching an endangered monk seal in Hawaii went viral, inspiring harsh criticism and death threats. In the footage, the woman, identified as Lakyn, is shown touching the monk seal on a remote Kauai beach. The seal snaps, causing Lakyn to run to safety. (She has since made her TikTok account private, but the video is featured on the Hawaii Viral Content Instagram page.)
TV & Videos
E! News

Can This Love in Paradise: The Caribbean Couple Make It Work After Vacation?

Watch: "Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story" Exclusive. This sweet escape vacay love may be coming to a sour end. In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, July 25 episode of tropical paradise 90 Day Fiancé spin-off Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, long-distance summer fling couple Steven and Martine discuss where their relationship stands once the vacay fun times are done.
Animals
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
Environment

Wildfire Smoke Map As 'Hazardous' Air Quality Reported in U.S.

A large portion of the U.S. is currently covered by smoke caused by wildfires, with the lower 48 states badly affected by the rapidly growing blazes. There are currently 83 large wildfires burning in the U.S., after a heatwave and drought in early July caused blazes to break out across the West Coast, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

