The Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) and Hog Island Oyster Company Partner Up to Protect Tomales Bay
One of the things that makes West Marin so beloved by locals and visitors alike is its many bucolic swaths of undeveloped land. Now, thanks to a partnership between the Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) and Hog Island Oyster Company, 250-acre Leali Ranch on Tomales Bay will remain this way in perpetuity. MALT recently purchased an agricultural conservation easement from Hog Island Oyster Company for $1.1 million that permanently protects the land for agriculture and mariculture, the cultivation of marine organisms. “This is the first agricultural conservation easement closed by MALT that includes a provision for a mariculture support area, connecting food production from Tomales Bay to the land nearby,” says Thane Kreiner, Ph.D., CEO of MALT.marinmagazine.com
Comments / 0