Chrishell Stause Shares Details About Her Selling Sunset Cast Members

In 2019, soap opera actress Chrishell Stause joined the Oppenheim Group and quickly became one of the most popular reality television stars as a cast member on "Selling Sunset." For those unfamiliar with the Netflix reality show, it involves a cast of women who sell the most luxurious real estate properties in Los Angeles. Just like nearly every other reality show, the cast members of "Selling Sunset" deal with their fair share of drama on and off-camera. The most tumultuous relationship on the show exists between Stause and Christine Quinn. The rocky relationship between the co-stars began when Quinn accused Stause of being "two-faced" at a pool party at the end of the first season. Since that pivotal moment, Quinn and Stause have been at odds with one another over the course of three seasons of the show, per Elle Magazine.