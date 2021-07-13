Survival Stories From Marin’s Small Businesses: How Last Year’s Best of the County Winners Coped With the Pandemic

The last 18 months took a heavy toll on small businesses around the country — and here in Marin County — but finally, the worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us, and it’s time to celebrate just how far we’ve come. As we recognize our 2021 Best of County winners, we thought we’d also check in with last year’s honorees to see how they fared during Covid-19. We’re happy to report that faced with adversity, these businesses managed to perfect the art of the pivot, coming up with creative and safe ways to preserve their businesses, safely serve their customers and give back to the community. They couldn’t have done it without all of you, and they couldn’t be more grateful. We hope you’ll find their stories as inspiring as we do.