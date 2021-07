Don't adjust your glasses or rub your eyes out, folks. It's not 2017. It's 2021, and Rickie Fowler—yes, THE Rickie Fowler—is tied for the lead in a PGA Tour event. Fresh off a final-round 65 at the Open Championship, Fowler brought some positive momentum back home to the U.S., shooting an opening-round seven-under 64 Thursday at the 3M Open. It marks the first time Fowler has shot consecutive rounds of 65 or better on the PGA Tour since the first and second round of the 2020 American Express, where he tied for 10th. Since then, he's posted one top-10 on tour, a T-8 at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.