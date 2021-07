Trying to find a new hobby? Look no further than knitting—there’s nothing like giving family and friends homemade gifts (to say nothing of being able to knit sweaters that fit just right). But before you can get started, make sure you pick up the best set of knitting needles. These days, you can choose from all manner of materials—from stainless steel to wood and plastic, as well as double ended needles and circular needles. Here’s what you need to know before making a purchase.