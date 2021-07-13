Why Andrew Zimmern Likes To Grill Shrimp With Shells On
We've been saying it for years, when you're cooking shrimp, there is no good reason to remove the tails. This is especially true if your shrimp are destined for shrimp cocktail because, among other things, the tail makes a nifty little handle that you can hold onto when dipping in cocktail sauce. Moreover, we have also made the point that unless you're cooking shrimp for shrimp cocktail, there's really no reason to remove the shells, either. Of course, we get that while shrimp shells are perfectly safe to eat, you may not be used to doing so because "common western cuisine tends to remove the shells," according to Best of Culinary. That said, it's become increasingly commonplace to leave the shells on.www.mashed.com
