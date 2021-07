Apple’s iOS 15 is on the horizon (and the iOS 15 public beta is already here), and that means lots of new features to look forward to if you’re using an eligible iPhone or iPod Touch. One of the biggest new additions is Live Text, a new feature that intelligently recognizes text in images or from your camera and allows you to copy and paste it. For instance, you could copy-paste a phone number directly into your dialer just by aiming your camera at it in real life. Here’s how to use Live Text in iOS 15.