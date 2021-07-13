CCAC’s Respiratory Therapy program accepting applications for fall semester; Graduates enjoy 100% job placement due to urgent demand for respiratory therapists in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH—The Community College of Allegheny County’s Respiratory Therapy Associate of Science Degree program is accepting applications for the fall semester’s traditional day program, which is ideal for individuals who are seeking a rewarding career that offers 100% job placement. The demand for skilled therapists in Pittsburgh is at an “all-time high,” according to CCAC Professor and Program Director Richard Laurent. Local hospitals are expanding respiratory therapy services, and the first group of therapists in the relatively young field is nearing retirement age. Some area hospitals are offering hefty signing bonuses for therapists who will commit to staying with the hospital for three years, Laurent said. The demand across the country is also high, and it is projected to continue to grow by 19% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations.*