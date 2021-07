Police from the 52nd precinct are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been reported missing in the 52nd precinct. No name was provided but the pictured man was last seen in the vicinity of Creston Avenue & East 192nd Street in Fordham Manor on April 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. The man is 57 years old and suffers from bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia.