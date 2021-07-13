BETTY HELEN WOODWARD
Betty Helen Woodward, 75, of Laquey, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Mercy Health of Springfield. She is survived by two children, April Wall (Lyndol) of Crocker and Bruce Woodward (Christina Cook) of Kansas City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Brittany Woodward of Lebanon; Logan Woodward of Lebanon; Crystal Clark of Laquey and Angel Balsley of Olean, Mo.; six great-grandchildren, Natalie, Lucas, Lilyana, Aleeyah, Allyson, and Dorothy; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.www.laclederecord.com
