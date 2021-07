Every PS5 comes packed with an 825GB internal SSD, and only about 667GB of that is usable for your games. When games can reach 50GB to even 100GB each, that only leaves room for a handful. And if you happen to buy smaller games around 20GB, you're still looking at a few dozen that you can store at any one time. If you play games frequently, you likely have more games than that. Since it can be a hassle to continually delete and redownload games, you'll want to pick up some extra storage.