The Restaurant Reservation Rule Ted Allen Says You Should Never Break

By Aimee Lamoureux
You might think that fancy restaurants with great reviews don't have any trouble filling seats. In fact, you might think it's the exact opposite, since oftentimes very popular dining establishments will have hour-plus waits on most nights — if they can even seat you at all. It's precisely why many restaurants prefer for you to make a reservation, especially for a big party, so they have a good idea of what they will be expecting on any given day. For the same reason, casually blowing off reservations can have a big impact on the restaurant's business, not to mention on the other customers waiting for a table.

