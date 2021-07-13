Cancel
TAG Heuer's new Wear OS watch taps Super Mario to power up your wrist

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TAG Heuer x Super Mario watch comes with unique watch faces that power up as you fulfill your step goal. Each watch comes with two novel interchangeable straps, a special-designed steel watch case, and a travel case in Super Mario red. Only 2,000 watches are being made, making this...

