Trey Sweeney thinks future at shortstop with ‘definitely crazy’ Yankees challenge

First-round pick and shortstop Trey Sweeney knows he has iconic shoes to fill at that position in the Bronx. “It is definitely crazy. There is nobody like [Derek Jeter],” Sweeney, who the Yankees selected with the 20th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, said in a conference call on Tuesday. “There are definitely some big shoes to fill, but it is my honor to try to do that in any way I can. I will come in and work hard and try to follow in his footsteps and be a great Yankee. I am up for the challenge and I am really excited for it.”