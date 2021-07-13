Ford F-150 diesel axed, automaker sees hybrid as its replacement
The Ford F-150 diesel is being discontinued, the automaker confirmed Monday. While the cancellation of the diesel, which wears Power Stroke badging to match Ford's heavy-duty diesel pickups, comes shortly after the announcement of the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and Lightning Pro work truck, Ford said the decision wasn't related to that model. Instead, it's due to the other electrified F-150: the PowerBoost hybrid.www.motorauthority.com
