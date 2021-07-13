Cancel
North Las Vegas, NV

Coroner identifies woman killed in 5-car crash on Tuesday

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 21 days ago
UPDATE JULY 14: The Clark County Coroner has identified the woman who was killed in the crash as 73-year-old Linda Zumtobel from North Las Vegas. The cause and manner of Zumtobel is still pending the completion of the autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY
North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a woman on Tuesday morning.

The collision involved five cars at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane at around 10:20 a.m.

Authorities say the intersection was closed for their investigation as a female died at the scene in the crash.

No further immediate information was shared by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Stay with 13 Action News for updates on this developing story

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

