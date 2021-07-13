Coroner identifies woman killed in 5-car crash on Tuesday

UPDATE JULY 14: The Clark County Coroner has identified the woman who was killed in the crash as 73-year-old Linda Zumtobel from North Las Vegas. The cause and manner of Zumtobel is still pending the completion of the autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a woman on Tuesday morning.

The collision involved five cars at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane at around 10:20 a.m.

Authorities say the intersection was closed for their investigation as a female died at the scene in the crash.

No further immediate information was shared by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

