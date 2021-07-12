Cancel
Product Design senior creates furniture line for Chicago firm

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAD’s product design major was a good fit for Samantha Shappell’s longtime love of interior design and furniture. For the MIAD Senior Exhibition, Samantha designed a four-piece furniture line for Third Coast Interiors, a Chicago-based interior architecture and design firm. The firm recently was formed from a merger of a Chicago interior design studio with an architecture firm owned by an architect from Mexico. The furniture line celebrates the company’s rebranding and the intersectionality of Mexican and Scandinavian cultures and its location in Chicago.

