Couple seen on TikTok touching monk seal during Hawaiian vacation are slammed online

By Summer Lin
Biloxi Sun Herald
 11 days ago

A couple visiting in Hawaii has received backlash after uploading a video to TikTok of the wife touching an endangered monk seal. Stephen said he and his wife Lakyn were in Kauai after getting married on Maui, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. It was the first time they saw a Hawaiian monk seal and they didn’t know about the laws related to the species, the publication reported.

Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newlyweds ‘deeply sorry’ for viral Hawaiian monk seal incident

A Louisiana couple has apologized after video footage showing the woman touching an endangered monk seal in Hawaii went viral, inspiring harsh criticism and death threats. In the footage, the woman, identified as Lakyn, is shown touching the monk seal on a remote Kauai beach. The seal snaps, causing Lakyn to run to safety. (She has since made her TikTok account private, but the video is featured on the Hawaii Viral Content Instagram page.)
Hawaii Statehawaiipublicradio.org

Tourists Fined for Touching Endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal on Kaua‘i

U.S. authorities launched an investigation and fined Louisiana tourists honeymooning in Hawai‘i after a video on social media showed a woman touching an endangered Hawaiian monk seal. The couple were “deeply sorry,” a man identified as Stephen told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for a story Tuesday. “We love Hawai‘i and the...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Wildlife officials determine cause of death for 1-year-old Hawaiian monk seal

Federal wildlife officials have determined the death of Mele the Hawaiian monk seal a few months ago was likely caused by drowning. Although National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials were unable to definitively identify Mele’s cause of death due to a heavily decomposed carcass, they believe the most plausible explanation is drowning, most likely in a net.
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

Officials slam videos of harassed Hawaiian monk seals

HONOLULU — State and federal officials are urging visitors to behave properly when faced with marine wildlife after recent social media posts depicting interference with critically-endangered Hawaiian monk seals provoked an uproar online. Representatives of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Officials discuss recent videos of people touching endangered monk seals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal and state officials have been responding to several recent social media videos of people touching endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Representatives from NOAA Fisheries and the Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources provided a briefing on Friday about respecting marine wildlife. Over the past two weeks,...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

David Shapiro: If we can all agree on endangered monk seals, it’s a start

The local outrage over a couple of tourists who posted social media pictures of themselves touching Hawaiian monk seals was heartening and disheartening at the same time. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Politicsmauinow.com

Gov. Ige Asks for Respect Amid Videos of People Touching Endangered Seals

Governor David Ige took to social media yesterday to address a growing concern after at least two videos have surfaced recently of visitors to Hawaiʻi, touching and disturbing endangered Hawaiian Monk Seals. “I want to be clear that this behavior is absolutely unacceptable. Visitors to our islands – you’re asked...
PoliticsBiloxi Sun Herald

Attempt to recycle infamous Chucky doll in SC leads to ominous, funny online warnings

An infamous Chucky doll was thrown away in South Carolina — but it wasn’t done scaring people. Charleston County officials said a truck was dropping off items at a recycling center last week when workers came face to face with the creepy doll, a replica of the character who kills people in the “Child’s Play” horror movie series. A photo posted to Twitter on Wednesday shows the toy holding a knife as more traditional recyclables rest behind it.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...

