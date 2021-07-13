Forget Grubhub, THIS Is How Iowa Farmers Get Lunch Delivered [VIDEO]

Marijuana: one of the most polarizing plants, or entities for that matter. Many, dare I say most nationwide want it legalized, or decriminalized at the very least. Many states have already gone so far as to legalize it, most recently Iowa's neighbor to the east, Illinois. In fact, I was just in Illinois late last week and weekend. I chatted with someone who worked at the dispensary near my family was staying, and he told me he thought Iowa would be next up to legalize. What proof he had is beyond me. But, that was his thought.