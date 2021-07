Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods were shown in a video reacting to the situation at the border with Mexico in Texas late Wednesday evening. In the video, the two area law enforcement leaders are seen standing by the slated fence that separates the two countries near McAllen, Texas. The video, which begins at 11:47 p.m., does not show people on the southern side of the fence, but there is a din of people talking as U.S. immigration and border patrol officials keep watch.