When i was born into it in 78
My dad was a 68 alumnus and i am a 2002 alumnus. remember going to games as a baby being able to park right next the stadium. grew up tailgating. remember will furrer and vaughm hebron. remember beating uva in the early 90s. remember the 93 season and start of our bowl streak (which i am crushed they let expire last year). remember going to many bowl games including the iconic win over texas in the 95 sugar bowl. went to school there 97-02 and graduated.went to the NC game in 99 as a student. was so awesome. bleed orange and maroon. vpi fighting gobblers.virginiatech.sportswar.com
