Couple seen on TikTok touching monk seal during Hawaiian vacation are slammed online

Apocalyptic footage taken of the Canadian village of Lytton shows buildings and trees up in flames following an intense heatwave that overtook areas of the Pacific Northwest. The town in Canada’s British Columbia province was evacuated after a wildfire engulfed several of the area’s main buildings amid record-breaking temperatures hitting as high as 49.5C. In one video, smoke clouds the entire sky as the cameraperson flees the now-uninhabited town. The nearly 250 residents of Lytton were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday after several wildfires rapidly deteriorated and impacted the safety of those living there. “A fire event located...