When you look up dedication in the dictionary you should find Abbie Bellamy’s name. Abby is an all star 3rd baseman for the Mexico Lady Bulldogs softball team and has already accomplished many honors. Yesterday her mom Kris Bellamy drove Abby to Kansas City where she competed with her travel team the Texas Glory in the Elite World Series. Then Kris drove her back to Mexico after her day game to play in an exhibition game for Mexico. Today she is back in Kansas City. Abbie and her mom were the featured local guests on AM 1340 KXEO and the Am I Awake Morning Show with Matt Pilger.