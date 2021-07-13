Cancel
Royal Blood Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Oblivion' Video

antiMUSIC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing behind the scenes footage of the making of a video for their latest single, "Oblivion." The material sees video creator Liam Lynch - who also stars in the final version - working with green screen technology while filming a number of scenes for the clip, the second one he oversaw for the UK band's "Typhoons" album following one for "Boilermaker."

www.antimusic.com

MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
Musictheaureview.com

Melbourne’s San Joseph takes us behind the scenes of filming the music video for “Blink Twice”

Last month, alt-pop artist San Joseph released the video for his debut single “Blink Twice”. He has certainly hit the ground running with his first track out into the world, a striking mix of acoustic guitar, a catchy soulful voice and a tune that stays in your head long after it has reached the end. Today, we have an exclusive behind the scenes clip of the creation of the video for this high-energy track.
MusicantiMUSIC

We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video

We Came As Romans have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Darkbloom", which is the follow up to their 2019 tracks "From the First Note" and "Carry the Weight," their first new tracks since the tragic death of Kyle Pavone. Guitarist Joshua Moore had this to say...
antiMUSIC

Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall

After teasing fans, Iron Maiden have revealed an animated music video for their brand new single "The Writing On The Wall". The visual was made in collaboration with Mark Andrews & Andrew Gordon who are Award-winning former Pixar executives and long-standing Maiden fans and animation studio BlinkInk. The new song,...
MusicCNET

Deepfake version of young Paul McCartney reveals himself to be... Beck?

He's a Beatle, baby, not a loser this time. In a new video using deepfake technology, what appears to be a younger, so much younger than today version of Paul McCartney is seen dancing through a hotel hallway and other scenes. Eventually, in an unnerving scene, Young McCartney pulls off a mask to reveal himself as singer Beck. Turns out it's all been a video for Find My Way, a song by the two musicians on the remix album McCartney III Imagined.
MusicantiMUSIC

Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video

Turnstile have released a music video for their new single "Alien Love Call" (Feat. Blood Orange) and announced the details for their forthcoming studio album. The new record will be entitled "Glow On" and is set to be released by Roadrunner Records on August 27th. It was co-produced by Mike Elizondo and frontman Brendan Yates.
Musichappymag.tv

BRAJ chat about the oozing joy behind their RnB album

Coming from the release of their seven track album, BRAJ unravel the vibrant themes behind their visuals and early 2000’s sound. Coming from the midst of Melbourne’s fifth lockdown, R&B/hip hop duo, BRAJ, chat with Happy about the colour behind their album, BRAJTOPIA. Both Jordan Kellaway and Nev Benjamin are...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Vortex’ Clip Teases the New Mind-Bending Film From Gaspar Noé

We finally have a tiny taste of experimental French-Argentinian director Gaspar Noé’s surprise film, Vortex, about an elderly couple in their final days in Paris. Not much is known about the project other than it stars acclaimed Italian filmmaker Dario Argento as the unnamed Father character, and it’s shot entirely in split-screen. IndieWire shared an exclusive clip that shows […]
MusicPopculture

Paul McCartney Digitally De-Aged for New Music Video Featuring Beck

Paul McCartney has the license to do almost whatever he wants artistically at this point, and if that includes de-aging himself for his latest music video, no one is going to stand in his way. McCartney, 79, looked like his much younger self in a whimsical new music video for Beck's remix of "Find My Way." The original track appeared on last year's McCartney III, while the new take on the song appears on McCartney III Imagined.
Music1057kokz.com

Paul McCartney gets The Irishman treatment in new video for Beck collaboration, “Find My Way”

Paul McCartney and Beck have released a music video for their collaborative song, “Find My Way.”. The clip was co-produced by the company Hyperreal Digital, which, according to a press release, “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” The result showcases a “de-aged” version of the Beatles legend — akin to the effects used in the Martin Scorsese movie The Irishman — as he walks and dances through a trippy hotel hallway.
antiMUSIC

Andrew W.K. Releases 'Everybody Sins' Video

Andrew W.K. has released a music video for his new single "Everybody Sins". That track comes from his forthcoming album, "God Is Partying", which will arrive on September 10th. He had this to say about the new clip, "When we started working on the video for 'Everybody Sins', the director...
MoviesGamespot

Neill Blomkamp's Horror Movie Demonic Gets Trippy New Trailer

The latest trailer for Demonic has been released. The new horror movie from District 9 director Neill Blomkamp releases on August 20. Demonic focuses on a woman who enters some sort of VR simulation to make contact with her mom, who went on a violent rampage but is now in a coma. But the simulation starts spilling over into reality, and soon she is being stalked by some shadowy demonic creature. It's hard to know exactly what direction the movie will go from there, but there's no denying it looks like an ambitious mix of sci-fi and possession horror. Check the trailer out below:
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch ‘Almost Famous’ Band Stillwater At Rock School In New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Today sees the release of the 4K Ultra HD and limited-edition Blu-ray re-release of the coming-of-age rock classic Almost Famous. The new versions come filled with a touring bus load of new features, including interviews with writer-director Cameron Crowe, extended scenes, a look at the casting and costumes, and more. To celebrate the release, Paramount Home Entertainment is sharing an exclusive look at one of these behind-the-scenes features that shows Almost Famous’ Stillwater going to Rock School. You can check it out below.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Go Behind The Scenes Of A Quiet Place: Part II In Exclusive Clip

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II is one of the very best examples of quality storytelling and filmmaking. Not only is it an excellent sequel that builds upon the world viewers were introduced to in A Quiet Place, but A Quiet Place: Part II also excels in allowing the audience to see, hear, and feel the world right along with the main characters. A new clip from Paramount Movies goes behind the scenes and spotlights Krasinski’s choice to shift the main character in the sequel.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
Movieslrmonline.com

Demonic Trailer Combines The Supernatural and Tech Horrors Together from Neil Blomkamp

Demonic starring Carly Pope and directed by Neil BlomKamp. Director Neil Blomkamp made his mark on high-tech visuals in cinema with films with District 9, Elysium, and Chappie. In these past few years, he honed his visual skills from his Oats Studios that pushes more effects. Now, Blomkamp is back with a full-length feature narrative film with Demonic, in which horror is new territory for this visual master storyteller.

